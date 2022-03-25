Views solicited on draft Apartment Bill 2022

Chennai :

In a move to address present changes and aspirations of people, State Housing and Urban Development Department has drafted a new legislation ‘Apartment Bill, 2022’ and asked the citizens to share views and comments.





In a notification, the department said that views and comments of public are solicited to the memorandum of proposed to provide for Apartment Ownership Act in repeal of the Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act 1994.





The views shall be sent to housing.dept@tn.gov.in or may be addressed to S Veeramani, additional secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Secretariat on or before April 11. As per the draft bill, only one recognised association of apartment owners will be allowed. Consistent formula for calculating percentage of undivided interest and provisions for redevelopment with two-third consent of apartment owners are other provisions proposed. If passed, it will become applicable to both existing and new apartments.





As the notification is yet be uploaded to websites, S Rama Prabhu of Builders Association of India urged the department to advertise the draft bill widely to share their views.