Supplementary pact made must for subletting

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government has amended the state’s rental laws and barred sub-letting of properties without entering into supplementary agreements to the existing tenancy agreements. The amendment also prevents owners from collecting rent if the premises become uninhabitable for the tenant due to force majeure (flood, war, drought, fire, cyclone, earthquake, or any other calamity caused by nature).





As per the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants (Amendment) Act 2022, a Bill for which was moved by Housing Minister S Muthusamy and passed by voice vote in the Assembly on Thursday, no tenant shall sublet whole, or part of premises held by him as a tenant except by entering into a supplementary agreement to the existing tenancy agreement. The amended Act also mandates that the landlord and tenant shall jointly inform the rent authority about the sub-tenancy within two months from the date of execution of the supplementary agreement.





An amendment made to Section 15 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act 2017 in accordance with the Model Tenancy Act 2021 of the Union government also insists that the landlord should not charge rent from the tenant if the premises become uninhabitable due to Force Majeure till the restoration of the premises by the landlord. The landlord is also mandated to refund the security deposit or advance rent to the tenant if the former fails to undertake the required repairs or if the premises could not be made habitable.





The new law also allows the landlords to enter the rented premises after serving a notice to the tenant in writing or through electronic mode.





The amended Act also provides for the Rent Court to pass necessary orders against the tenant for handing over vacant possession of the rented premises to applicant legal heirs of the deceased landlord if it is satisfied that the heirs are in bonafide requirement of the premises.