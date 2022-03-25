Supervisory panel can look into dam safety: SC

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested to Tamil Nadu and Kerala that issues regarding structural safety of the Mullaiperiyar dam can be left to be dealt with by the supervisory committee.





The apex court observed that the issue raised by Kerala, which said that process for setting up a new dam should start, can be resolved by the supervisory committee which can make its recommendation on this.





Mekedatu resolution





The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution countering TN’s move regarding the Mekedatu project. The resolution also urges it not to finalise the DPR under the ‘Peninsular River Development Plan’ without the state’s consent, and not to give approval for TN’s “illegal” projects.