1 new case of Covid from Singapore lands at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 41 cases of Covid-19, including one case from Singapore. The imported case had arrived at the international terminal and tested positive on Thursday. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State has reached to 34,52,575.





Chennai saw 13 new cases of Covid-19 and Chengalpattu reported 6. Around 22 districts did not report any new case. Currently, the State has less than 500 active cases of Covid,





With 31,979 persons are being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR in the State dropped to 0.1 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai and Chengalpattu stood at 0.5 per cent.





With no more deaths due to Covid reported in the State, the death toll stays at 38,025. A total of 71 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 34,14,075.