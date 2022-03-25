Stalin holds discussion with Dubai officials

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday soon after reaching Dubai held discussions with local officials there. Stalin, who reached Dubai by a special flight from Chennai, was welcomed by Aman Puri, Consul General of India for Dubai.





The CM then held a brief discussion with Dubai officials. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Secretary S Krishnan and several other top officials of the state government.





Stalin is set to inaugurate on Friday the TN pavilion, which will be functioning till March 31. Various departments of the state such as industries, tourism, Tamil development will be participating.





The CM is also likely to sign MoUs with several industrialists to attract investments to TN and will also meet non-resident Tamils in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.





Earlier in the day, Speaker M Appavu, Ministers and MLAs of alliance and Opposition parties wished Stalin on his maiden tour to Dubai after becoming the Chief Minister.