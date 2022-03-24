Guidelines for govt buses to abide by while stopping at eateries: Details inside

Chennai :

The guidelines envision a better travelling experience for the passengers.





Here are the rules put in place:





1) Buses should stop at eateries with a toilet facility for free. Bio-toilets should be in place.





2) CCTV cameras need to be installed at the premises.





3) Food items at the eatery should not be sold above the MRP rate.





4) The price list of the food items should be at public display.





5) Buses should stop only at vegetarian eateries.