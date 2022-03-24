Hundreds of Vellore students take to roads demanding better facilities in school

Chennai :

Students of a government school in Vellore's Devarishikuppam staged a protest blocking the road demanding to open part of the school's building soon plugging the gaps in the facilities.





The government school was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 2016 at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore

The school now tutors over 250 students.





With the new building's construction complete and the road to the school laid, the school building did not come to use yet. Since 121 students from class 6-10 weren't able to avail the toilet facility in the building and couldn't be seated properly, they raised a complaint about it to the school authorities to no avail.





The students then took to the warpath and protested blocking the road demanding to open the newly constructed building for usage.





Once the news of protests reached the police, KV Kuppam's inspector Senthilkumari, civic and academic authorities rushed to the spot and gave an assurance to throw the building open for usage in a week. Following the assurance the students disbursed.