Guidelines issued for re-admission and transfer for TN polytechnic students

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education, a wing of the Higher Education Department, in its guidelines said that students who wish to apply for readmission must not have completed six years (from their year of admission in the diploma course) in case of the full-time course.





At present, about 500 polytechnic colleges, including 51 government and 34 government-aided institutions, are functioning across the State. About the institution transfer, the DOTE said transfer from one institution to another will be permitted at the beginning of every academic year.





However, transfer requests will also be considered in genuine cases like transfer of workplace of part-time students and parents of full-time students and health conditions of students based on valid proof only.





According to DOTE, transfer requests from government polytechnic colleges to another state-run and its aided institution alone will be accepted.





Transfer requests from government or government-aided polytechnic colleges to self-financing institutions and vice-versa will not be accepted. However, students studying in self-supporting courses conducted by government-aided polytechnic colleges could apply for transfer to other self-financing polytechnic colleges and vice-versa.





In addition, transfer from DOTE-affiliated polytechnic college to DOTE affiliated autonomous polytechnic college will not be accepted. The transfer request will be approved only based on the availability of vacancies in the institution to which transfer is sought.





Accordingly, all the principals of the polytechnic colleges were instructed that readmission and transfer of institution will be conducted only from March 24 to April 11, 2022. The DOTE also informed that the date will not be extended for the submission of the application.