Geetha Jeevan takes on Vanathi over gender row

Chennai





Speaker M Appavu retorted saying the seating arrangements were made after due consultation and she could have asked for it privately instead of raising it in the House. “I meant the same. You should have done it without us asking for it.





That is gender sensitivity,” Vanathi responded. While Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Duraimurugan hit back with historical facts, Geetha Jeevan said, “I believe she (Vanathi) is learning history afresh. We are in such times where we should discuss gender equality and parity. It does not matter where we sit (in the House). We (women) can work from anywhere.”

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday took on BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on the issue of gender sensitivity. Participating in the budget debate, Vanathi questioned the Speaker on seating not being made for her and party colleague (Modakurichi MLA) to sit together.