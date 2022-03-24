Manikandan to be honoured with water warrior award for restoring Vellalore Lake

Coimbatore :





Behind this splendid transformation from a bone-dry lake to one filled with water lies the several months of hard work by volunteers from Kovai Kulangal Paathukappu Amaippu led by R Manikandan.





In recognition of his commendable work, Manikandan has been chosen to be honoured with water warrior award by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at ‘Jal Prahari Samman-2022’ on the theme “Water Self Reliant India Efforts and Challenges” at New Delhi on March 30.

The Vellalore Lake in Coimbatore not just brims after more than a decade, but also has sprung to life with its improved green cover attracting a wide range of birds, butterflies and insects.