Thu, Mar 24, 2022

Manikandan to be honoured with water warrior award for restoring Vellalore Lake

Published: Mar 24,202203:49 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Behind this splendid transformation from a bone-dry lake to one filled with water lies the several months of hard work by volunteers from Kovai Kulangal Paathukappu Amaippu led by R Manikandan.

R Manikandan
R Manikandan
Coimbatore: The Vellalore Lake in Coimbatore not just brims after more than a decade, but also has sprung to life with its improved green cover attracting a wide range of birds, butterflies and insects. 

Behind this splendid transformation from a bone-dry lake to one filled with water lies the several months of hard work by volunteers from Kovai Kulangal Paathukappu Amaippu led by R Manikandan.

In recognition of his commendable work, Manikandan has been chosen to be honoured with water warrior award by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at ‘Jal Prahari Samman-2022’ on the theme “Water Self Reliant India Efforts and Challenges” at New Delhi on March 30.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations