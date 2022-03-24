Organs of brain-dead Vellore youth harvested by CMC Hospital

Vellore :





He was admitted to the Vellore CMC Hospital. Despite treatment, Kalaiarasan suffered brain death on March 22. His relatives latter accepted to donate his organs. Kalaiarasan’s liver was sent to Apollo Children’s Hospital in Chennai while his corneas and left kidney were accepted by CMC Hospital itself. The victim’s heart valves were taken to Frontier Lifeline Hospital while the right kidney is awaiting allocation.

Organs of a brain dead accident victim were harvested by CMC Hospital on Wednesday. Officials said that Kalaiarasan (31) a bachelor resident of Sembedu near Vellore was injured in an accident at Oliputhur near Kasam on March 18.