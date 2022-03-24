2 Madurai prison constables dismissed for supplying banned items

Madurai :





Both these constables were alleged to have provided prison inmates with cigarettes, ganja, gutkha and cell phones to communicate outside in violation of jail rules. They were already placed under suspension as the allegations came to light. Investigations revealed that these constables gave cell phones illegally to seven inmates, including remand prisoners and convicted prisoners for a period of five months.

Two constables, including Vishnu Kumar and Senthil Kumar, of Central prison, Madurai were dismissed from service as per orders from the Department of Prisons, sources said on Wednesday. They were charged with dereliction of duty.