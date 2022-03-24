CBI arrests deputy commissioner of Income Tax, auditor over bribery case

Chennai :





Based on a complaint, CBI laid a trap. The auditor accepted part payment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. It was alleged that Daniel Raj in conspiracy with Kalyan Srinath, has demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh from a person for settling the Income Tax issues favourably, including a matter related to sale of agricultural land by the complainant and the tax liabilities on the capital gain of the said sale of land. Searches were conducted at Daniel Raj’s premises and it led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of Rs 5.75 lakh.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested a deputy commissioner of Income Tax in Coimbatore and an auditor in connection with Rs 50,000 bribery case. The arrested were identified as Daniel Raj, DC, customs and Kalyan Srinath, auditor.