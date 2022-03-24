Order reserved on plea to reject petition against AIADMK intra-party polls

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on a petition filed by former chief ministers and Opposition AIADMK coordinators Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam seeking direction to reject a plea challenging the AIADMK party elections.





Justice P Velmurugan reserved the orders on hearing a petition filed by the AIADMK leaders.





The petitioners prayed for dismissing a petition filed by former MP KC Palanisamy. “KC Palanisamy is not even a primary member of the AIADMK. He has no right to challenge the intra-party affairs of the AIADMK. He had filed the petition with an intention to hurt the AIADMK cadre. Palanisamy was dismissed from the party,” the petitioners submitted. However, the rebel leader submitted that EPS and OPS had illegally created the coordinator and joint coordinator positions. “When the dual leadership removed me, the election commission itself has not recognised the formation of coordinator and joint coordinator positions,” Palanisamy noted.





On recording the submissions from either side, the judge reserved the order and said that it will be pronounced on March 30.