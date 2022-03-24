‘AIADMK famous for shelving previous regime’s schemes’

Chennai :

The issue of shelving schemes of previous governments fueled an intense debate between the ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.





The debate was triggered when Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam, while participating in the budget debate said the ruling DMK has shelved the ‘Gold for Thaali’ scheme due to political animosity.





Responding to the jibe, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused OPS of trying to create a “false impression” that the DMK was shelving the schemes launched by the AIDMK regime. He said the previous AIADMK has a reputation of shelving the schemes of the previous government. “It is a fact proven many a time in the past,” Stalin remarked, before listing out a plethora of schemes that were shelved or renamed in the previous AIADMK rule.





“Who converted the Assembly-secretariat complex constructed in the previous DMK regime into a hospital? Who attempted to convert the palatial eight-story Anna Memorial Centenary Library constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore in the DMK regime? Which regime removed the name of Kalaignar from the plaque in the library? Who removed the name of Kalaignar from insurance and housing schemes and the hall in Queen Mary’s College? Who grew plants to hide Kalaignar’s name in Semmozhi Poonga?” Stalin wondered.





Listing out the neglect of Samathuvapuram, Uzhavar Santhai, Varumun Kaapom and Udangudi Power Corporation projects, the CM said recalling the infamous pasting of stickers in Samacheer Kalvi textbooks to hide the name of Kalaignar. “I can list out aplenty. So, you don’t assume that we are doing it to avenge the past. This government will implement all good and fair schemes,” he said.





Joining the debate, Leader of the House Duraimurugan wondered if the ‘Gold for Thaali’ was so good why did AIADMK not allot funds for it during the last four years. It prompted a justification from the LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami who defended it saying, “Gold price was fluctuating during the last few years. So, no one came forward to bid for tenders. You may check the price fluctuation.”