Sasikala welcomes OPS’s deposition, says waiting for commission report

Chennai :

“I am not upset or affected by the AIADMK workers not supporting me. But, the truth is out and the public will now have clarity over the rumours that were spread by vested interests in connection with the death of Amma (Jayalalithaa). O Panneerselvam had said the truth,” VK Sasikala told reporters on Wednesday.





The reaction from Sasikala comes a day after AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said that he has respect and regards for Sasikala giving a clean chit as deposition before Arumugasamy Commission stating that he has no doubts or suspicion over the demise of Jayalalithaa.





Sasikala welcomed the developments and said that the truth has started to come out through the Commission. I am eagerly waiting for the final findings of the Arumugasamy Commission at the earliest so that the rumours and theories will come to an end. These were issues not raised by the public, but those who were unhappy with me had spread rumours.





“OPS had finally expressed his respect to Chinnamma and the supporters of Sasikala and AMMK are excited since Tuesday. We are confident that by the next 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the difference of opinion between AIADMK and AMMK will be sorted out. A united AIADMK will fight against the DMK to bring back the rule of MGR,” a senior AMMK functionary told DT Next hinting that a few AIADMK and AMMK functionaries have restarted establishing their contacts with Sasikala.





AIADMK is a party of cadres and cadres will decide the future of the party, Sasikala said.