PMK member elected Aduthurai TP chairman

Thiruchirapalli :

A PMK member was elected as chairman of Aduthurai Town Panchayat near Kumbakonam while AIADMK member was elected as vice chairman in the indirect elections held on Wednesday as per the court direction.





The indirect elections for Aduthurai Town Panchayat was put on hold on March 4 after the Executive Officer Ilavarasan declared suspension of the polls after heated argument broke out among the members and a few members from DMK, MDMK and IUML damaged the application for the indirect polls. Thiruvidaimaruthur police registered a case against the members and an investigation was on.





Meanwhile, eight members belonging to AIADMK and PMK and independent members approached the Madras High Court for the conduct of the elections.





Subsequently, the State Election Commission in response to the court held indirect polls on March 23. On Wednesday PMK member MaKa Stalin was elected unopposed as seven members from DMK, MDMK and IUML failed to turn up for the elections.