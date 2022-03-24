‘Myopia up by 2-3 times, may affect 50pc population by 2050’

Chennai :

People affected with short-sightedness have increased by 2-3 times, and by 2050, at least 50 per cent of the global population will be affected by myopia, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian here on Wednesday.





Releasing an awareness video in connection with World Optometry Day, he urged the public to follow appropriate food habits and physical exercises. “We hope that the awareness video reaches more people through various media platforms,” he added.





The video by the Optometric Association of Tamil Nanbargal (OATN) is mainly about ‘Myopia among children’. The minister said the awareness by the OATN will be carried out in all the places where the public gathers, especially government hospitals, government medical colleges hospitals, primary healthcare centres across the State.





On the other hand, the Covid cases in Tamil Nadu have come down below 50 cases. People are requested to follow Covid protocols. “The cases in Kerala record 5,000 corona cases and even other countries report more number of cases. People are requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance at least for two-three months,” said Subramanian.





Commenting on the further education for the medical students who returned from Ukraine, the minister said they have gathered suggestions from the students through counselling sessions.





“The students said they are willing to continue their studies in India or send them to other countries with the same education syllabus as in Ukraine. We will meet the Union ministry soon to discuss the options,” said the minister.