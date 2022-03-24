Wild elephant critical after biting country bomb in Kovai

Chennai :

A wild elephant is battling for life due to injuries it sustained after it bit a suspected country bomb (‘avuttukai’) in Coimbatore.





“The ripped left lower jaw of the elephant almost dangles and its inner bone is seen out. Also, more than 95 per cent of the animal’s tongue is cut off and its major portions have fallen off due to suspected biting of ‘avuttukai’, an explosive substance. The animal might have got injured three weeks ago and, since then, it has been starving without food and water,” said A Sugumar, veterinarian, Coimbatore Forest Division.





These country bombs were used by poachers to kill wild boars.





The front line staff of the forest department first noticed the ‘weak’ elephant moving around unable to consume food at Ullangadu beat in Boluvampatti forest range on March 20. Thereafter, a team of officials on Tuesday morning tracked the female elephant, aged 8 to 10 years and a closer examination revealed that it was in excruciating pain.





After taking permission from senior authorities, the elephant was captured by administering a mild dose of tranquillizer at the Kanikdandu forest area on Wednesday. It has been treated with painkillers, antibiotics, glucose and other medicine.





Though the nature of injuries strongly suggests a crude bomb explosion in its mouth, another official of the forest department claimed that there is even a possibility for the elephant to have been gored by a tusker. “The elephant is currently under intensive treatment. Still, it continues to be critical and cannot be shifted to a different place for treatment. The prognosis is grave. Our team has been camping through the night to provide round the clock treatment,” said Sugumar.