Issue to be addressed is how much water Periyar dam can withstand: SC

The counsel appearing for Kerala told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the process for setting up a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam should start and the upper rule level of Mullaiperiyar dam should be 140 feet and not 142 feet. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, told the bench that the issue is not about sharing of water but it relates to the safety of the dam.





“Frankly, we are not here deciding about the distribution of water. The only issue is about safety of dam. The first question to be addressed is this dam can withstand what quantity of water. That quantity is defined in the form of rule curve,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar.

While hearing arguments on the pleas which have raised issues pertaining to the dam, the apex court said that rule curve may be the most crucial issue for deciding about safety of the dam.