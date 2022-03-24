Refugee or migrant: Discussion on as more Lankans land in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

After yet another batch of people from Sri Lanka reached Tamil Nadu shores, ostensibly to escape the economic crisis in the island nation, authorities here are discussing whether such persons could be treated as refugees or as illegal immigrants. The latest was a 10-member group belonging to two families, and included children, who have now been taken to a quarantine camp in Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.





The Lankans hailing from Vavuniya had landed at Palam near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram on a fibre boat on Tuesday night and were arrested by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel on charges of illegal migration. They did not have passports and other valid documents.





During questioning, they told officials that they were not able to make a living from fishing due to the spiralling fuel prices, and were forced to spend money to buy the boat to make the trip to India. This has presented a conundrum for the officials, as only those fleeing persecution are usually treated as refugees while those seeking a better life economically are considered migrants.





The 10 persons who reached Dhanushkodi were S Asim (24) of Ganesapuram in Vavuniya, his wife Sivasankari (23), and their two sons and two daughters and S Sivarathinam (30), his wife Sindhu (27), and their eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before the Magistrate in Rameswaram, sources said. Sources said these two families had earlier camped at Erode and Gudiyattam before returning to Sri Lanka.





Meanwhile, the six of a family who had reached Ramanathapuram by boat were remanded in custody and lodged in Puzhal Central prison. “The first batch of people were staying in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu earlier. They went back to their homeland availing benefits through UNHRC and were settled in Sri Lanka. They seem to have returned due to some personal reasons,” said a senior officer.





The police are verifying the background of the 10 who reached on Tuesday night. “They seem to have come to Tamil Nadu due to poverty back home,” sources said, adding that discussions are under way to decide the status of the people arriving from Sri Lanka due to the severe economic crisis.





Officials in Ramanathapuram added that due to the situation prevailing in Sri Lanka, more people might come over to the state as it is just 18 nautical miles away. At present, about 150 houses at the refugee camp in Mandapam are vacant. There are 453 families of legal refugees who are accommodated at the camp now, sources added.