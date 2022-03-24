Stalin to open Tamil Nadu stand in Dubai expo, meet rulers, bizmen

Chennai :





During the visit, the Chief Minister will also meet Ministers and industrialists in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to attract investments for Tamil Nadu. Stalin will also meet the non-resident Tamils during his visit. The TN stall will feature various highlights of the state such as industries, tourism, apparels, Tamil development, industrial parks, IT developments and so on.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Dubai on Thursday, to participate in the Dubai expo that is set to begin Friday onwards. According to a release from the State government, Stalin will inaugurate the Tamil Nadu stall on Friday and Tamil Nadu week will be observed at the Dubai expo for one week from March 25 to 31.