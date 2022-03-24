44,036 MT urea for southern states arrives at Karaikal port

Chennai :

A consignment of 44,036 MT urea allotment from the Centre for the use of kharif season distributed to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala arrived at Karaikal port and Nagapattinam Collector A Arun Thamburaj inspected the fertiliser allotted to the district on Wednesday.





Sources said, the Union government had imported the urea for the southern states for the 2022-23 kharif season and the consignment reached Karaikal port late on Tuesday. Among the total consignment of 44,036 MT urea, Chief Minister MK Stalin sought a due share of urea from the Centre to ensure adequate stock for the upcoming kuruvai cultivation and to avoid hoarding and selling them in the black markets. Accordingly, the Union government allotted a share of 22,336 MT urea for Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, Nagapattinam district administration had sought a stock of 8,740 MT urea, 3,200 MT DAP, 3,670 MT Pottash and 1,689 MT complex fertilisers from the state government. Out of the consignment of urea arrived at the Karaikal port, an allotment of 140 MT urea was transported to Nagapattinam and they would be stocked at the Cooperative Credit Societies based on the requirement.





Nagapattinam Collector Arun Thamburaj who inspected the stocks at the Karaikal port, said that a stock of 457 MT urea was transported to Vellore, Viruddhachalam, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar districts while an allotment of 140 MT urea was transported to Nagapattinam district.