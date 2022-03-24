Can’t take Sasi back in AIADMK: Jayakumar

Chennai :

The ouster of VK Sasikala from the party was unanimous decision of the AIADMK and there was no chance of taking her back into the party at any point, said former minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday.





Speaking to reporters after appearing before the Cantonment police station as per the court direction, Jayakumar said, the decision to oust Sasikala from the party was taken long back and it continues today and will continue tomorrow, he said. However, he refused to further comment about her.





Taking a dig at DMK government, Jayakumar said it is the duty of a government to fulfil promises made during election campaigns and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was the one who kept all the promises she gave. “The DMK government which had failed to fulfil the promises have been blaming the AIADMK just to escape from people,” he added.





Stating that the DMK has taken contradictory stand in bringing petrol and diesel under GST, he said Jayalalithaa was very particular not to bring fuel under GST.