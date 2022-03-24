DMK’s stand on liquor changes when in power, criticises OPS

Chennai :

Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam on Wednesday alleged that the ruling DMK has a dual policy on liquor sale in the state.





Participating in the budget debate in the Assembly, Panneerselvam said, “DMK has a dual policy on liquor. When it was in the Opposition, the party had demanded total prohibition. While in power, it is trying to boost sales.” Pointing out that the government has projected the liquor sale volume to shoot up from Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, OPS referred to the appeal petition moved by the government against the closure of Tasmac bars.





Panneerselvam also alleged that there was nothing for the poor in the state budget. The comment prompted a sharp retort from state Finance Minister Palanivel Thaiga Rajan who referred to the budgetary allocation for food among other departments under different heads and sought to know if they were not meant for poor and if the AIADMK would treat similar allocations of their regime as not meant for the poor people?





Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami attempted to defend his party colleague by arguing that the Deputy Leader of Opposition was only referring to a lack of exclusive schemes for the poor.





War of words on Mekedatu





The Deputy Leader of Opposition also briefly engaged in a heated debate with Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai when he raked up the Mekedatu dam row. Responding to OPS’ criticism targeting the Congress on Mekedatu row, Selvaperunthagai alleged that the AIADMK unit of Karnataka had passed a resolution against Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu issue. Denying the charge, OPS sought to know if the Congress leader could give an assurance that the party’s Karnataka unit would not speak against (Tamil Nadu) on Mekedatu row ever.





A highly critical Panneerselvam also asked the Communist parties to be as loyal to Tamil Nadu as they are to their parties. CPM legislature party leader Nagai Maali and CPI floor leader Thalli Ramachandran vowed that they were committed to the interest of the state on the issue and they would stand by all the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government on Mekedatu issue.