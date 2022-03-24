Released by Seychelles govt, 56 fishermen back in Tamil Nadu

The fishermen on their return from Seychelles at Chennai airport on Tuesday night

Chennai :

All 56 fishermen who were arrested by the Seychelles government for crossing the border while fishing reached Chennai airport on Tuesday at midnight.





Sources said that a month ago, these fishermen had gone fishing on motorboats from the Kochi Harbour. On February 21, when they were at sea, the Seychelles coastal guard seized the boats and arrested them for crossing the Indian Maritime Border (IMB).





Among the 56 fishermen, 48 are from Tamil Nadu. The families of fishermen requested the state and the central governments to bring them back to India. Chief Minister MK Stalin also requested the Central government to take immediate action. Later, with the help of the Indian embassy, all fishermen were released from prison two days ago.





On Tuesday, they reached Chennai airport at 11.50 pm on special IAF aircraft. Since they came on emergency certificate, Immigration officials held them for an hour at the airport for an hour. They were allowed to go home after 4 am on Wednesday.





At the airport, officials from the fisheries department welcomed the men and arranged transport facilities for all of them. Sources said among the 56, four were from Kerala, three from Assam and one from Arunachal Pradesh.