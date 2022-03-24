Over 200 private schools get closure notice for not paying property tax

Chennai :

With many private schools failing to pay their property tax for the last two years, the Tamil Nadu government, after identifying defaulters, have started issuing lock and seal notice as per the Town Planning and Municipal Administration Acts. More than 200 institutions are now are under the defaulters’ list, running into several crores.





Even as the private school forum has called for protests on March 26 demanding more time to pay up, most of the institutions seek some tax relief as the schools have incurred heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





As per the rule under the municipal laws governing the local bodies, all buildings used for educational purposes will have to pay property tax.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that since the elections for local bodies were over, the municipal authorities have started preparing the list of schools yet to pay the property tax.





“Many private schools have not paid the tax for the last two years citing lockdown,” he said adding “so far more than 200 private schools have received lock and seal notices in several districts”.





Stating that property tax would be collected according to the school campus area, the official pointed out that many schools have not paid the tax for the last three years.





“Since the pandemic situation came to almost normalcy, the authorities were instructed to collect tax with immediate effect,” he said. The official also pointed out that all the schools, which did not pay the property tax, would be identified shortly and would be given notice. “Short time frame will be given to the management to remit the tax,” he said.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association said authorities who had issued the notices to the schools for not paying the tax, have been given only a few days of time.





“Since authorities are not providing time for paying tax, we would stage a protest demonstration in the city on March 26 demanding the government to fulfil our demands,” he added.





The Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu (FAPSIT) secretary DC Elangovan claimed that the schools have remained closed for the last two years and only online classes were conducted for continued education.





“In addition to the salaries, many schools could not pay the loans taken to construct new classrooms and building maintenance,” he said adding “since now only the parents have started paying the fees, the authorities should give adequate time for the schools to pay the property tax”.