Advanced light helicopters inducted at Naval Air Station in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The Naval air base INS Parundu in Tamil Nadu received a boost in its surveillance operations with the induction of two advanced light helicopters into service on Wednesday.





The indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) were accorded a traditional welcome with the water cannon salute as part of the induction ceremony at the Naval Air Station, Ramanathapuram, an official release here said.





The Advanced Light Helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd represents a tremendous leap towards the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the choppers can be used to undertake armed patrol missions, casualty evacuations, search and rescue operation.





INS Parundu currently operates the Heron RPA and Chetak helicopters.





The newly inducted helicopters are quipped with state-of-the-art maritime patrol radar and electro-optical payload which enhances the surveillance capability. ''These capabilities will enable the Navy to expand its operational canvas even further and maintain a round-the-clock vigil over the waters in this region'', the release said.





The helicopters would be used in maritime role variant which can operate from Naval ships and air stations. It would also enhance the maritime surveillance over Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay and Comorin Region and provide extended ranges for maritime search and rescue both by day and night.





Flag officer commanding-in-chief Eastern naval command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta was the chief guest during the induction ceremony.







