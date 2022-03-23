Tamil Nadu will resist entrance exam of all forms: K Ponmudy

Chennai :

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that Stalin will determinedly resist entrance exam in Tamil Nadu in every form it takes.





In today's question hour of the Budget session, PMK's president GK Mani said, "The Centre has announced entrance exams for Central universities, this should not be permitted in Tamil Nadu."





Responding to the legislator's concerns, Ponmudy said, "Entrance exams will never be held for Bachelor degrees in Arts, Science streams and in the universities of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin will resist entrance exams of any forms infiltrating into Tamil Nadu."





The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced entrance examinations for admission to bachelor's degrees in central universities. The Central University Entrance Examination (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses at Central Universities is to be conducted on behalf of the National Examinations Agency.





Class 12 marks will not be a deciding factor in admissions. UGC announced 2022-23 admissions will be made on this basis.