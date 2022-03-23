Wed, Mar 23, 2022

Virudhunagar gangrape case: Stalin orders CB-CID probe

Published: Mar 23,202203:02 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Mar 23,202203:08 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the Virudhunagar rape case has been transferred to CB-CID and the case will be taken to a special court.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Source: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Source: PTI)
Chennai:
So far, four accused have been arrested and four others have been taken to juvenile home in connection with the gang-rape case.

Opposition leader Edappadi Palanisamy, today, raised the issue of in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. On this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin replied, "Four people have been arrested and jailed within 24 hours in connection with the Virudhunagar incident and further four people are being held at the juvenile  home. The case has been transferred to CB-CID."


"Superintendent of Police Mutharasi has been appointed as special officer. A chargesheet will be filed within 60 days and the case will be taken to a separate court and the trial will be intensified," he said.

The perpetrators will be given maximum punishment, he added.

The DGP has also been directed to take the Virudhunagar incident as a model case and take action.

"The case investigation will be directly monitored by the DGP and look at how we get the perpetrators punished unlike the Pollachi sex case. This case will be a model for India," Stalin said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations