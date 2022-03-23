AICTE releases schedule for tech institutions, colleges to begin from Aug 1

Chennai :

The AICTE, in a circular, has instructed the State government to declare results of the qualifying examination (Class XII) on or before June 5, 2022.





Accordingly, the first round of counselling for allotment of engineering and other technical courses seats will have to be completed before June 30, 2022, with the second and last round of counselling before July 10 and July 20 respectively.





However, the AICTE said any number of rounds for counselling could be conducted depending on the local requirement, but will have to be completed before July 30, 2022.





The council also instructed technical institutions that the last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies arising due to any reason till August 15, 2022. The AICTE also made it clear that no student should be admitted to any institution after the last date under any quota.





The body said it would grant approval for new technical institutions by April 10, 2022 and that institutions admitting students without prior approval will be subjected to punitive action.





The council was also instructed to follow AICTE guidelines on examinations issued from time to time in view of the pandemic situation. The classes should be started in online/offline (classroom) or blended mode following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to pandemic.





The academic calendar might change subject to conditions existing due to pandemic situations and guidelines issued by the Centre from time to time.