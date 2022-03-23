Fringe outfit leader arrested for extorting Rs 35,000 from shop owner

Coimbatore :





While threatening to make a post on social media, Poomozhi demanded Rs 1 lakh from him. However, the shop keeper refused to give money. However, Poomozhi and his two accomplices forcefully snatched Rs 35,000 from the trader and left the spot. On receiving a complaint, the Sevvapet police registered a case and arrested Poomozhi.

Salem police on Monday arrested Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi (TMUK) state president Poomozhi, 48, for extorting Rs 35,000 from a shop owner accusing him of selling banned plastic items. According to police, Poomozhi, from VOC Nagar, along with two others Manivannan and Ilamaran approached Ashok Kumar, selling plastic items at Bazaar Street in Sevvapet and accused him of selling banned plastic items.