Wed, Mar 23, 2022

Online payment of subscriptions for govt magazine at e-seva centre launched

Published: Mar 23,202206:15 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Online payment facility for ‘Illam Thedi Varum Tamilarasu’ magazine was inaugurated in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Collector R Lalitha
Collector R Lalitha
Thiruchirapalli:
Inaugurating the online payment scheme for the subscription of the monthly magazine at e-seva centre, Collector R Lalitha said, the e-payment for the subscription for Tamilarasu magazine can be paid through e-sevai centres at Tharangambadi, Kuttalam, Sirkazhi in the district and this would facilitate the readers getting the copies directly at their houses, she said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations