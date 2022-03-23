Online payment of subscriptions for govt magazine at e-seva centre launched

Online payment facility for ‘Illam Thedi Varum Tamilarasu’ magazine was inaugurated in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.
Thiruchirapalli:
Inaugurating the online payment scheme for the subscription of the monthly magazine at e-seva centre, Collector R Lalitha said, the e-payment for the subscription for Tamilarasu magazine can be paid through e-sevai centres at Tharangambadi, Kuttalam, Sirkazhi in the district and this would facilitate the readers getting the copies directly at their houses, she said.
Conversations