Workers clean drain sans safety gear, sanitary supervisor suspended

Coimbatore :





The incident happened in ward 78 on Perur Main Road in the Corporation limits. Three workers were found cleaning the drainage without wearing any gloves, special boots and other equipment. Corporation commissioner placed supervisor Manikkam under suspension. A special team led by City Health Officer Dr Sathish Kumar has been constituted to further probe into the incident.

