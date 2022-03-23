Students pledge not to travel on footboard to police, pvt bus crew fined

Coimbatore :





The students were then made to stand in a line and take a pledge that they will not travel by footboard hereafter. Police then let them off with a warning. However, the bus driver and conductor, who allowed the students to travel on footboard were slapped with a penalty of Rs 600 each. The police action comes after frequent complaints by the public against students travelling on footboard in both government and private buses during peak hours.

A group of college students, who travelled on footboard in a private bus, was asked by police to take a pledge not to repeat the offence in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Police asked the students to get down from the bus at Annur and warned them of the dangers involved in taking up such dangerous travel.