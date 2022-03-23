HC restrains TNSEC from conducting indirect polls to TP

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) not to conduct the fresh indirect polls to the Chooleswaranpatti town panchayat in Coimbatore, as a candidate alleged violations in declaring the results.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction while hearing a petition moved by J Vanitha, a ward councillor who claimed to have won the Chooleswaranpatti TP indirect elections and sought direction from the court to the TNSEC not to conduct the fresh elections and declare the results of the polls held on March 4.





Appearing for the petitioner, advocate B Mohan submitted that Vanitha got 8 out of the 15 votes while her immediate rival A Ragini of the DMK secured only 7 votes. “The returning officer who has to declare the election has announced that my victory is invalid and a fresh election would be conducted soon,” the petitioner added.





Vanitha also informed the court that Ragini’s father Aruchamy had entered the election hall and snatched away the ballot papers before the RO and policemen.





The police said a case has been filed against Aruchamy, while the poll panel submitted that it has suspended the RO who cancelled the election results and a fresh election would be conducted on March 26.





On recording the submissions, the bench held that such violations would make people lose faith in democracy. Justice Bhandari also questioned the TNSEC why should it conduct a fresh election. “The TNSEC should initiate strong action against the RO and police should prosecute Aruchamy, otherwise they will be in trouble,” the bench warned.





The judges then adjourned the matter by two weeks and restrained the election commission from conducting the fresh elections till then.