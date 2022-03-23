6 of Sri Lankan family held for illegal migration due to high cost of living

Madurai :





Acting on a tip off, ICGS Mandapam launched hovercraft H-181 immediately at 8.40 am. About 10.30 am, the hovercraft located them on the Fourth Island of Rameswaram. It was ascertained that these six Lankan nationals, including one male, two female and three children were residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan. They were attempting to migrate illegally to India due to excessive rise in prices of essential commodities.

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard located six Sri Lankan nationals from the Fourth Island, Rameswaram in the morning hours of Tuesday. An input was received at 8.30 am from the ‘Q’ Branch, Mandapam, regarding illegal migration of Sri Lankan nationals to India, sources said.