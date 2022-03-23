Arani villagers walkout of meeting over discrepancies in Jal Jeevan Scheme

Chennai :





Of the 100 odd families more than 50 participated. Panchayat secretary Murugan while reading out a resolution stated that 456 domestic water connections had been issued in the village and that each person would be provided 55 litres per day. Irked, the gathering demanded to know the truth as there were many discrepancies in implementation of Centre’s Jal Jeevan Scheme. Unhappy with official reply, villagers walked out.

Village panchayat officials were taken aback when local residents suddenly boycotted the special gram sabha meeting at a village near Arani in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. The meeting was organised on the occasion of World Water Day.