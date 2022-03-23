Store police station footage for 1 year: HC

Chennai :

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the state and DGP to ensure that CCTV footage in police stations should be stored for at least a year.





The petitioner RR Saravana Balagurusamy of Vadamadurai, Dindigul, sought disciplinary proceedings against the Inspector of Police and two Special Sub Inspectors of Vadamadurai station, for confined the petitioner illegally in the station on January 23 in 2021. He further stated that the CCTV footage should be verified to confirm it. However, government counsel said CCTV footage in stations was maintained only for 30 days.





Justice SM Subramaniam in his order opined that the footage could be stored at least for a period of one year, so as to conduct verification or inquiry if needed.