Fiscal deficit reduction only due to efficiency, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said that the reduction in revenue and fiscal deficit was due to the administrative efficiency of the state government.





“The decrease in revenue and fiscal deficits was due to the state’s efficiency and austerity measures and not due to the increase in revenue,” said Thiaga Rajan, participating in the debate on Budget in the Assembly.





Earlier, former Speaker P Dhanapal said that there were no schemes and announcements in the budget to increase revenue, instead there are announcements only for borrowing, which will result in increase in debt of the government.





To this, the Finance Minister replied that in the budget presented by former finance minister O Panneerselvam, in February last year, the fiscal deficit was around Rs 84,000 crore and it would have been around Rs 92,000 this year. But, the state had reduced the deficit to Rs 82,000 crore and has also devised plans to reduce the fiscal deficit to less than 3 per cent in three years. Even the debt, which has been estimated at Rs 5.7 lakh crore, has been reduced to Rs 5.63 lakh crore, the Minister pointed out.





He added that the reduction in deficit happened despite the financial burden caused by the second wave of COVID-19 and monsoon rains.





Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that when compared to the first wave of COVID-19, the state provided several relaxations in the second wave, which resulted in income from industries and vehicles. The revenue income of Rs 20,000 crore helped the state to reduce the deficits, said Palaniswami. The Finance Minister replied that though there was revenue, the state had expenses too such as distribution of Rs 4,000 per family and allocation of additional amount for the pandemic.