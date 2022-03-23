Tiruchengode MLA moots Rs 10 refundable deposit for returning liquor bottles

Chennai :

KMDK MLA ER Eswaran on Tuesday suggested that the government could collect a refundable deposit of Rs 10 from tipplers at Tasmac retail outlets to prevent breaking of liquor bottles.





Participating in the budget debate in the Assembly, Eswaran flagged the issue of broken Tasmac bottle pieces hurting farmers in fields and said the broken liquor bottles somehow reach the agriculture fields through water channels. When the farmers enter the fields barefoot, they get hurt and in some cases, even sustain fatal injuries, he said, before suggesting that a refundable deposit of Rs 10 could be collected from the tipplers at the Tasmac outlets and the money could be returned to them on receipt of empty bottles. That way, reckless breaking of liquor bottles could be prevented and the farmers could be saved, Eswaran told the House. The suggestion was received with audible laughter.





Get funds from Centre, Eswaran tells BJP MLAs





Raising the issue of low fund allocation for Tamil Nadu by the Centre, the KDMK MLA from Tiruchengode referred to the fast-approaching end of the GST compensation period and said that Tamil Nadu accounts for 10 per cent of the national GDP, but the state with 6.12 per cent of the national population only gets 4.09 per cent funds from the Union government. Seeking to know if it were a crime to have successfully implemented population control programme in the state, Eswaran asked the BJP MLAs in the House to go to the national capital and get the due share of funds for the state from the Centre.