Makkal Nala Paniyalargal to be reinstated after SC verdict: Stalin

Chennai :





Responding to the charge of AIADMK MLA from Krishnagiri K Ashok Kumar during the budget debate that the DMK has yet to fulfill its poll promise of reinstating the MNPs, Stalin told the Assembly that the MNPs appointed in the previous DMK government were only sacked by the AIADMK regime in 2011.





He also added that the MNPs would be offered jobs after the apex court pronounces its verdict in a related case.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Makkal Nala Paniyalargal (MNPs) sacked during the AIADMK regime would be reinstated after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in a related case.