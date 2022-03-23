No notice on fresh plea, says Supreme Court

Chennai :

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not issue notice on the fresh petition filed in the matter pertaining to the 126-year-old Mullaiperiyar dam as all the broad issues are already there in the main matter and it will consider them.





A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing on the pleas after the counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu requested the apex court to take it up on Wednesday saying he intends to take instructions in respect of some documents which were filed by the other side.





The bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar, was told that a fresh petition has also been filed and the plea was listed for hearing on Tuesday. “Now we are not issuing any notice in any matter. The issue is already there. All broad issues are there in the first matter. We will consider it in the first matter itself,” the bench said, adding the fresh plea will be listed along with the main matter.