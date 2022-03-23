Colleague escapes with smuggled gold, kuruvi beaten up for 40 days

Chennai :

It was a straightforward job of smuggling in gold from Dubai for an attractive payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. But for the 25-year-old from Thanjavur who fell for the lure of a quick buck, it was the beginning of a nightmarish experience that started with internal bleeding that forced him to pass on the gold to a colleague, who escaped with it leaving the man to face brutal torture that lasted for 40 days.





The incident came to light when a group of people brought R Chellappa alias Selvam of Orathanadu to a private hospital on March 11 with severe injuries. Though the man claimed that he was injured after a fall while painting a building, cops were alerted due to the nature of the injuries.





The police interrogation that followed unravelled the story of Chellappa trying to operate as a courier (known as kuruvi or birdie among smugglers).













According to the police, Chellappa, who worked as a house painter in Dubai, was approached by Arun Prasad to smuggle 1 kg gold to Ahmedabad. The offer of Rs 1.5 lakh was too luring for him to reject, and Chellappa agreed to carry the gold hiding it in the rectum.





However, during the flight on January 29, he developed bleeding and had to pass on the gold to his colleague and co-passenger Anish Kumar of Kerala. Chellappa promised to pay him Rs 80,000 for delivering the gold.





But after landing in Ahmedabad, Anish allegedly fled with the gold and the men who were waiting for the consignment picked up Chellappa. along with him, they went in search of Anish in Kerala, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry.





Furious that they could not find him, the gang allegedly beat him up at the places where they stayed.





They then took him to a lodge in Mannadi and attacked him from March 3 to 7.





After his condition worsened, they admitted him to a private hospital in Pallavaram, from where he was shifted to another hospital on OMR.





Based on his inputs, the North Beach police registered a case under eight sections and secured Mohammed Imthiyaz of Mannadi who was remanded in judicial custody, and are searching for the remaining suspects.















