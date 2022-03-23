New Covid cases dip below 50 in Tamil Nadu, only 18 in Chennai

Chennai :





Five districts have recorded zero cases in the last two weeks. There were no new cases in at least 8 districts for the past one week. The overall TPR in the State stood at 0.2 per cent after 29,162 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.





Positivity rate in Chennai stood at 0.5 percent. A total of 535 active cases are present in the State, with 189 active cases in Chennai. Total recoveries stand at 34,13,930 in TN, with 89 people discharged from several hospitals. No deaths reported due to Covid-19 in TN in the past 24 hours and the death toll remains at 38,025.

Tamil Nadu reported just 49 new daily cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the State reached 34,52,490. There was a decline reported in most of the districts and Chennai had 18 cases. Kanyakumari has recorded no cases for past 28 days.