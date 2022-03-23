Farmers urge forest department to curb wild pig menace

Vellore :

Farmers have demanded the Forest Department to take steps to end the menace of wild pigs destroying their crops or they themselves will jump into action and kill the animals.





The demand from farmers comes days after a conference on how to deal with the menace of wild pigs held in Coimbatore a couple of days ago. More than 75 farmers from Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur participated in the conference, sources said





Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state secretary S Udayakumar said, “We adopted a resolution advising farmers affected by wild pig menace to submit petitions to forest officials for one month from March 21. If the request is not heeded, the farmers were instructed to stage agitation in front of forest range offices in the third week of April demanding permission to kill the wild pigs themselves. In case, if the Forest Department did not respond on the issue, the participants were told to go ahead with the plan and kill the wild pigs.





The Sangam’s youth wing president R Subash said, “Farmers in areas abutting forests are the worst-affected as hordes of wild pigs raid the fields both during the day and at night. Also, seven farmers have lost their lives due to wild animals, which is why we demand immediate action from the department.”





A forest range officer seeking anonymity said, “Some years ago there was a scheme to rid farms of wild pigs, wherein farmers had to apply for the scheme by providing photographic evidence of animals in their fields. Forest officials will investigate and then initiate action. Compensation for the lost crops will be granted by BDOs.





Asked how farmers were expected to provide photographic proof when wild pigs descended on farms suddenly, the official said, “the scheme was stopped as there were no applications from farmers.”