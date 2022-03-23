MRTS in Tiruchy, Salem, Nellai: Bids invited for feasibility study

Thiruchirapalli :

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a request for proposal to select a consultant to conduct feasibility study for introducing Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to ensure congestion-free traffic in Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Salem cities.





According to the order, the CMRL said, based on the state’s direction, it has invited e-tenders on single stage from suitable consultant, who should be a registered sole proprietorship firm or consultancy having a registered office in India and incorporated under the Company Act 1956/2013, for the eligibility for preparation of feasibility study report for introducing a Mass Rapid Transit System in these three cities. Interested parties shall submit the bid in two parts - technical and financial. The technical bid shall include the details for fulfilling eligibility criteria as laid down in the tender document, said the order.





The e-tender is open from March 21 to April 20 and the period of validity of the tenders counted from the deadline for receipt of Tenders is 180 days.





Meanwhile, the CMRL invited the consultants to carry site visits for the execution of the services. The bidders are eligible to quote maximum any two cities and any bidder, currently working with CMRL projects, will be eligible to quote any one city only.





Meanwhile, residents’ fora from Tiruchy have welcomed the move. “Tiruchy, being the major transit hub for passengers across the state will get a major boost by this project,” said, H Ghouse Baig, activist and secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu.