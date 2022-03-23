Schools, officials told to curb students riding two-wheelers

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an emergency advisory notice to all Chief Education Officers to instruct institutions not to allow students riding bikes or other two-wheelers to school.





Moreover, a separate notification has also been sent to the Transport Department to ensure that students do not travel on bus footboards.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the move comes against the backdrop of several complaints received against students, especially in private institutions, regularly driving down to schools on bikes and scooters.





“The school management has been asked to advise parents against sending kids in that manner,” he said, adding, teachers and parents should not allow students below 18 to travel on two-wheelers as this is against the law. The official said that awareness would be created among the students through various programmes as well.





On the Transport Department advisory, the official said that students were travelling on footboards and climbing ladders and windows of vehicles due to inadequate number of buses, thus increasing the risk of accidents manifold. “To prevent this, the Transport Corporation should operate additional buses during school timings and have special buses for girl students,” he said. Action will be taken against bus crew found encouraging footboard travel by students.





“Schools have been asked to change timings of Classes 6-10 and 11-12,” the official said, adding, managements were asked to identify which routes had maximum students and put forth the demand of additional buses.





The institutions have also been asked to exhibit flex banners of students who died due to footboard travelling with the consent of parents as a means of caution. He said patrol police will also monitor the routes in which students travel on footboards regularly.