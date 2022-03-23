Ensure 100pc vaccination in local bodies: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the coronavirus situation across the State and asked officials to ensure 100% vaccination in all local bodies.





Stalin held the meeting in the backdrop of Covid surge being seen in neighbouring contries like China. Measures to prevent a further spread here were discussed. In the meeting, Stalin directed the authorities to identify the 50 lakh people who are yet to receive the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19, and 1.32 crore people yet to receive the second dose.





Local representatives of the health department in all the districts should identify those people who are eligible to receive the vaccination and make use of the mega vaccination camp conducted every week by the department, he said in an official release. Stalin said the local panchayats that have attained 100 per cent coverage in terms of vaccination be honoured for the feat so that their accomplishment encourages other panchayats to follow suit.





District administrations should ensure all local bodies achieve 100 percent vaccination, said the CM, adding that steps should be taken to ensure that special focus be given to people who are aged above 60 years and have not received the first, second or the precautionary booster dose.