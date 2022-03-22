'I did not make any contradictory statements', OPS after Arumugasamy Commission probe

Chennai :

O Panneerselvam addressed the scribes shortly after undergoing probe by Arumugasamy Commission set up to investigate the alleged foul play in former CM Jayalalithaa's death.





OPS in the presser said, "I did not make any contradictory statements and I have responded truthfully to the questions asked".





The AIADMK convenor was summoned for eight times before he finally turned up for the probe.





Panneerselvam in the course of the probe said he doesn't know if Jayalalithaa suffered from any illness other than diabetes, and he did not know what kind of a treatment she went through. Adding to it, he said he was aware of Jayalalithaa's thumb impression affixed in the document relating to TN bypolls.





When asked about Sasikala, he said "she was not involved in any conspiracy". In the briefing he said he respects Sasikala.